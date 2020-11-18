Real estate market 'hot' during the pandemic

Thinking about buying or selling a home? A local realtors shares some tips for navigating the current housing market.

MINNEAPOLIS — Wearing masks to open houses, disinfecting after a showing and virtual tours. COVID has changed the way we buy and sell homes, but it hasn’t put a damper on the greater Minneapolis real estate market.

Considering everything 2020 has thrown at us, local realtor Mark Parrish says inventory is low and houses in all price ranges are moving, “Right now the housing market is, I would say on fire.”

Although real estate is hot, the pandemic has altered what people want and where they want to live, “We’re seeing higher inventory levels in condo markets downtown; people are moving out. They’re going back to the old model of we want room, we want space, we want land.”

However, if you own a home downtown, Mark doesn’t think you have to fret. Instead think of this as an opportunity, “If anything on the flip side there’s going to be people looking at it as an excellent time to buy.”

Low interest rates are driving the market and even though no one has a crystal ball, Mark believes they’ll be sticking around for a while. That means those involved in the real estate game should buckle up for another fast ride in 2021.

Sales and listings slow during winter and historically pick up in early February. Even though that may seem like a long time away, if you’re thinking of listing, Mark says now is the time to get ready, “We live in our homes different than we sell our homes. We have to take your home and we have to market it to the masses and what the masses are looking at today is, affordability, location and then its interior.”