KARE in the Kitchen: Black Friday turkey quesadillas

You're out shopping all day and need a quick bite... no problem! Using your Thanksgiving Day leftovers you can whip up some easy turkey quesadillas.
Credit: Kowalski's

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Black Friday quesadillas

Serves 4

  • ½ lb. (about 1 ½ cups) shredded leftover roast turkey
  • 1 cup (approx.) leftover side dish(es), such as prepared stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, butternut squash or mashed potatoes (or combination)
  • 5-6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese
  • 4 (8") flour tortillas 
  • pastry brush
  • canola oil
  • garnishes: chopped fresh herbs (such as rosemary, sage or thyme) and apple salsa or cranberry sauce

Gently warm turkey and leftover side(s) in the microwave. 

Sprinkle about ⅓ cup turkey, ¼ cup side dish(es) and 2 tbsp. cheese on half of each tortilla. 

Fold tortillas in half; press gently. Using a pastry brush, very lightly brush both sides of each tortilla with a bit of oil. 

Heat a nonstick grill pan or griddle over medium heat; cook tortillas 2-3 at a time until cheese melts and tortillas turn golden and lightly crispy (about 4 minutes total), turning once. 

Let quesadillas rest for 1 minute before cutting each into wedges. Garnish with herbs; serve with salsa.

