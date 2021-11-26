KARE in the Kitchen: Black Friday turkey quesadillas

You're out shopping all day and need a quick bite... no problem! Using your Thanksgiving Day leftovers you can whip up some easy turkey quesadillas.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Black Friday quesadillas

Serves 4

½ lb. (about 1 ½ cups) shredded leftover roast turkey

1 cup (approx.) leftover side dish(es), such as prepared stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, butternut squash or mashed potatoes (or combination)

5-6 oz. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

4 (8") flour tortillas

pastry brush

canola oil

garnishes: chopped fresh herbs (such as rosemary, sage or thyme) and apple salsa or cranberry sauce

Gently warm turkey and leftover side(s) in the microwave.

Sprinkle about ⅓ cup turkey, ¼ cup side dish(es) and 2 tbsp. cheese on half of each tortilla.

Fold tortillas in half; press gently. Using a pastry brush, very lightly brush both sides of each tortilla with a bit of oil.

Heat a nonstick grill pan or griddle over medium heat; cook tortillas 2-3 at a time until cheese melts and tortillas turn golden and lightly crispy (about 4 minutes total), turning once.