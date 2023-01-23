Healthy green lentil vegan soup to keep you warm on a winter day

This healthy and filling soup can be put together in about an hour and lasts up to five days in the fridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — Cold weather is the perfect time to bring out a recipe for soup, and KARE 11 Sunrise is showcasing some of our favorites! This green lentil soup recipe comes from producer Ben Pagani and is completely vegan.

Here's what you need:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion (finely chopped)

1 carrot (finely chopped)

1 stick celery (finely chopped)

2 clove garlic (crushed)

1 cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

½ cup green lentils

¼ tsp chili flakes

¼ tsp coriander

Salt and pepper to taste.

2 ½ cups veggie broth

2 cups kale

Directions:

Place halved cherry tomatoes in an oven at 300° Start making the soup base by chopping up the carrots, celery and one small onion Drop the veggies in hot oil and season with coriander and red pepper flakes, plus salt and pepper to taste While the vegetables warm together, finely chop the garlic cloves and add to the pot. Make sure to keep stirring the garlic to prevent burning that would cause a bitter flavor Add broth and lentils to the pan and bring the mixture to a boil Once the soup reaches a rolling boil reduce to a simmer Take the tomatoes out of the oven and add them to the soup If you'd like to add in some healthy greens, like spinach or kale, add them in at this point as well Let everything stew together for about 10 minutes and serve

Green lentil soup stays good in the fridge for about five days or for weeks in the freezer.

Get more recipes: