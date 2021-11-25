KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Mashed Potato Soup

There are rarely leftover mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving, but if there are some... you must try Kowalski's leftover mashed potato soup recipe!

MINNEAPOLIS — Kowalski's Easy Cream of Potato Soup

Serves 6

¼ cup Kowalski's Fresh Soup Mix or Mirepoix

Extra Virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp. dried thyme

3 cups chicken or vegetable stock

24 oz. refrigerated mashed potatoes

¼ cup half-and-half

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Garnishes to taste: snipped fresh chives and freshly ground sea salt and black peppercorns

In a small pan, sauté soup mix in a little olive oil until it begins to brown, stirring frequently. Add garlic and thyme; cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Process mixture in a blender with chicken stock until smooth.

In a large saucepan, add stock mixture to mashed potatoes; bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in half-and-half and cheese.

Reduce heat so soup does not return to a boil; heat through.

Garnish with chives, a drizzle of Kowalski's Extra Virgin olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.