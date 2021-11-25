KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Mashed Potato Soup

MINNEAPOLIS — Kowalski's Easy Cream of Potato Soup
Serves 6
- ¼ cup Kowalski's Fresh Soup Mix or Mirepoix
- Extra Virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp. dried thyme
- 3 cups chicken or vegetable stock
- 24 oz. refrigerated mashed potatoes
- ¼ cup half-and-half
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Garnishes to taste: snipped fresh chives and freshly ground sea salt and black peppercorns
In a small pan, sauté soup mix in a little olive oil until it begins to brown, stirring frequently. Add garlic and thyme; cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.
Process mixture in a blender with chicken stock until smooth.
In a large saucepan, add stock mixture to mashed potatoes; bring to a boil and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in half-and-half and cheese.
Reduce heat so soup does not return to a boil; heat through.
Garnish with chives, a drizzle of Kowalski's Extra Virgin olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
Serve immediately.