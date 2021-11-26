x
KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Turkey Fritters

No need to eat turkey sandwiches all week... these easy-to-make turkey fritters are a perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving Day leftovers!
Credit: Kowalski's

MINNEAPOLIS — Leftover turkey fritters

Serves 4

  • 1 cup mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup prepared stuffing or dressing
  • 2 cups shredded leftover roasted turkey
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • ¾ oz. fresh Italian parsley, stems discarded, finely chopped
  • ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
  • freshly ground sea salt and black peppercorns to taste
  • ¼ cup (approx.) flour
  • canola oil, for frying
  • leftover cranberry sauce, cranberry relish or gravy, for serving

In a large mixing bowl, combine first 10 ingredients through ground peppercorns; mix until well blended. 

Add enough flour so that the mixture isn't too sticky. 

Shape into 8 evenly sized patties about 1/2" thick; chill on a baking sheet 30 min. 

Heat approximately 1 tbsp. oil in a medium nonstick skillet until shimmering but not smoking. 

Cook 1/2 of the fritters until golden-brown on first side (about 4 minutes). 

Add additional oil and flip cakes; cook until golden-brown on second side (another 4 minutes). Repeat with remaining cakes. 

Serve warm with cranberry sauce.

