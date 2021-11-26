KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Turkey Fritters

No need to eat turkey sandwiches all week... these easy-to-make turkey fritters are a perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving Day leftovers!

MINNEAPOLIS — Leftover turkey fritters

Serves 4

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup prepared stuffing or dressing

2 cups shredded leftover roasted turkey

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

½ cup finely chopped onion

1 egg, beaten

¾ oz. fresh Italian parsley, stems discarded, finely chopped

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

freshly ground sea salt and black peppercorns to taste

¼ cup (approx.) flour

canola oil, for frying

leftover cranberry sauce, cranberry relish or gravy, for serving

In a large mixing bowl, combine first 10 ingredients through ground peppercorns; mix until well blended.

Add enough flour so that the mixture isn't too sticky.

Shape into 8 evenly sized patties about 1/2" thick; chill on a baking sheet 30 min.

Heat approximately 1 tbsp. oil in a medium nonstick skillet until shimmering but not smoking.

Cook 1/2 of the fritters until golden-brown on first side (about 4 minutes).

Add additional oil and flip cakes; cook until golden-brown on second side (another 4 minutes). Repeat with remaining cakes.