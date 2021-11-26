KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Turkey Fritters

MINNEAPOLIS — Leftover turkey fritters
Serves 4
- 1 cup mashed potatoes
- 1 cup prepared stuffing or dressing
- 2 cups shredded leftover roasted turkey
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 1 egg, beaten
- ¾ oz. fresh Italian parsley, stems discarded, finely chopped
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- freshly ground sea salt and black peppercorns to taste
- ¼ cup (approx.) flour
- canola oil, for frying
- leftover cranberry sauce, cranberry relish or gravy, for serving
In a large mixing bowl, combine first 10 ingredients through ground peppercorns; mix until well blended.
Add enough flour so that the mixture isn't too sticky.
Shape into 8 evenly sized patties about 1/2" thick; chill on a baking sheet 30 min.
Heat approximately 1 tbsp. oil in a medium nonstick skillet until shimmering but not smoking.
Cook 1/2 of the fritters until golden-brown on first side (about 4 minutes).
Add additional oil and flip cakes; cook until golden-brown on second side (another 4 minutes). Repeat with remaining cakes.
Serve warm with cranberry sauce.