KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Turkey Hash

Why not use those Turkey Day leftovers to whip up a delicious breakfast? Try a little sweet and savory turkey hash topped with fresh herbs and a sunny side up egg.
Credit: Kowalski's

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Kowalski's turkey hash

Serves 4

  • 1 tbsp. Extra Virgin olive oil
  • 2 ½ cups (approx.) cold roast turkey (fully cooked) in ½" dice
  • 6 cups (approx.) leftover roasted vegetables, potatoes or prepared stuffing (or combination)
  • 4 eggs, fried or poached
  • 1 tbsp. finely minced fresh herbs
  • Garnishes: Kowalski's Apple Salsa or cranberry sauce (optional)

Heat oil in an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. 

Add turkey; cook and stir until hot. 

Gently stir in vegetables; cook and stir until mixture is hot and edges are crispy. 

Top with eggs, fresh herbs and salsa. Serve immediately.

A note about gluten: When using gluten-free leftovers, this recipe is gluten free.

