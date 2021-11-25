KARE in the Kitchen: Leftover Turkey Hash

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Kowalski's turkey hash
Serves 4
- 1 tbsp. Extra Virgin olive oil
- 2 ½ cups (approx.) cold roast turkey (fully cooked) in ½" dice
- 6 cups (approx.) leftover roasted vegetables, potatoes or prepared stuffing (or combination)
- 4 eggs, fried or poached
- 1 tbsp. finely minced fresh herbs
- Garnishes: Kowalski's Apple Salsa or cranberry sauce (optional)
Heat oil in an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add turkey; cook and stir until hot.
Gently stir in vegetables; cook and stir until mixture is hot and edges are crispy.
Top with eggs, fresh herbs and salsa. Serve immediately.
A note about gluten: When using gluten-free leftovers, this recipe is gluten free.