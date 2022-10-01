5 easy ways to reduce plastic use

According to a report published in the journal Science Advances, about 42% of all plastics are used for packaging.

MINNEAPOLIS — You may have heard about a new report out from Greenpeace. It found that in the U.S. last year only about 5-6% of plastics were recycled.

So what are the best ways to keep from buying plastic to begin with?

First, let's address the biggest source of plastic use. According to a 2017 report published in the journal Science Advances, it's packaging. It found about 42 percent of all non-fiber plastics are used for packaging.

So how do you cut back?

We reached out to Hennepin County because they hold a Zero Waste Challenge where participants learn to cut back on plastic use. You can find some of their ideas here.

1. Buy in bulk

Bring your own reusable container to the store and buy your cereal, nuts, etc. in bulk.

Even if you don't do that, think about it. Buying the family-size bag of chips and portioning them into non-disposable containers is better than all the plastic that comes with snack-size, single-serving chips.

2. Buy loose produce

Avoid the pre-bagged salad or herbs. Buy the stuff at the grocery store that isn't already wrapped in plastic.

On that note, consider bringing your own produce bags. You might already be bringing your own canvas tote bag to the grocery store, bring reusable bags for produce, too!

3. Make your own cleaner

Get a glass spray bottle or rinse out and re-use your old plastic bottle.

There are places that sell concentrates or tablets in plastic-free packaging that you can then mix with water to make more cleaner in that reusable bottle.

4. Evaluate your make-up choices

Choose products that don't use plastic packaging.

Or check out the company MAC. They have a recycling program for their containers. Bring in six empty products for them to recycle and they'll give you a free lipstick.

5. Don't underestimate the power of buying secondhand

It reduces demand for new plastic products and avoids plastic packaging.