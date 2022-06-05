The circus is back in town and there are 17 chances to go

Check out the mesmerizing tricks and stunts happening under the "Big Top" outside the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Royal Canadian International Circus tour is making a stop in Minnesota from May 6-15 and will be performing 17 live shows while in town.

The circus' famous "Big Top" tent is erected right outside the Mall of America – a super-structure that's tough to miss.

The 2022 show is packed with action, and features trapeze artists, acrobatics, a human slinky and more.

KARE 11 Sunrise Meteorologist Guy Brown spent some time inside the circus tent for his segment "Guys Games." Guy put on his proverbial "stuntman pants" and jumped into the "Globe of Death," which is essentially a cage, a motorcycle rider and Guy in the middle.

“We can’t wait to get back in the Ring and provide to our fans what they are yearning to see’ a spectacular show under the Big Top," said ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer, who is a 9th generation daredevil and 30-year circus veteran. "If past attendance numbers say anything, it’s that Americans and Canadians love the traditional circus with world class acts that provide families with a unique opportunity to show their children something new and exciting in a safe environment.”

Tickets are on sale now. To get two-for-one tickets, use the discount code MOA at checkout.

Run away to the circus! 🎪

Use ✨ BIGTOP2022 ✨ at checkout to get 2 general admission tickets for $35! 𝕆ℕ𝕃𝕀ℕ𝔼 𝕆ℕ𝕃𝕐

Tickets are selling out fast so grab yours today! 👇https://t.co/HHjXdjQr0f pic.twitter.com/oyy258eGsi — Royal Canadian International Circus (@royal_circus) May 3, 2022

Watch more local news: