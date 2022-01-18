Students plan walkout, say SPPS isn't doing enough to protect them from COVID

Tuesday at 1 p.m. students from some of the middle schools and all eight of the St. Paul Public Schools district's high schools are walking out.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — On Tuesday students from all eight Saint Paul Public School high schools and some middle schools are planning a walk out to protest the way they said the district is handling the latest COVID outbreak.

At 1 p.m. the students are planning to walk out.

Before the walkout, a press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Highland Park Senior High School. Student organizers said they will use this time to publicly release the list of demands they've drafted, including SPPS moving to online learning for two weeks so the district can make plans for them to safely return to classrooms.

Once the two weeks is up, the students have nine demands they want met by the district:

Create a metric with the Saint Paul Federation of Educators to temporarily shift to remote learning for individual schools that takes into account transportation availability, staffing and substitute numbers and COVID-19 positive cases at the site Provide KN95 masks for staff and students, and provide surgical masks immediately until more KN95s are available Provide additional PCR tests for all staff to test twice weekly, regardless of vaccination status, and explore options to create a faster turnaround for staff to receive their test results Provide antigen or PCR tests for all students to test weekly Provide each school with a sufficient supply of take-home COVID-19 tests to give to any student exhibiting cold or flu symptoms and any student, staff member or school volunteer who requests one Continue contact tracing and notifying individuals who have been a close contact, and quarantining according to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines For individuals who test positive for COVID-19, maintain the 10 day isolation period or require two negative antigen tests to return to school/work sooner Allow schools to create a modified daily schedule to meet the needs of the students in the safest, most educationally sound manner Call on the city and county to support SPPS in finding solutions to make sure our students and families are safe

You can read the full list of demands from the students here.

"We hope that we are heard and we are seen," said Jerome Treadwell with Minnesota Teen Activists. "And if we are not heard or seen, we will continue to walkout. We will continue to involve local officials. We will continue to email and do phone banking and a plethora of things"

An online petition has already gathered more than 1,200 signatures in support of these demands.

Students said they plan to continue holding daily walkouts until the district meets their demands.

KARE 11 reached out to SPPS for comment, but hadn't heard back as of Tuesday morning.