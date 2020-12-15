Wisconsin native shares her cautionary cancer survival story

Savannah Allds was told she couldn't have breast cancer, but didn't give up on her quest for care.

MINNEAPOLIS — The first sign something was wrong for Savannah Allds was a painful lump in her armpit back in October of 2019.

The Wisconsin native, most recently from La Crosse and now living in Colorado Springs, said she experienced itchiness and different sized breasts two months later. She searched Google, where she learned about inflammatory breast cancer.

Allds said doctors didn't take her seriously because of her age.

"They were like you're 31, you don't have a huge family history of breast cancer," she said.

Doctors looked at her mammogram results, found nothing, and told her "You're fine."

"I went back and I was like 'You guys listen, I don't think I have two weeks to be waiting for this mammogram. If I'm right about having inflammatory breast cancer, I don't have that time,’" Allds said.

It was thanks to her urgency that she said she also got an ultrasound the same day. That's what spotted the cancer.

Alld's diagnosis was followed by chemo and a double mastectomy last summer. After 30 sessions of radiation, which resulted in painful skin burning and bleeding, it was official: No evidence of disease.

"It's rarely associated with a lump in the breast as opposed to a normal breast cancer," Dr. Natasha Reuth with Allina Health said.

Dr. Reuth said that's why inflammatory breast cancer can be hard to spot via mammogram.

"Really it's a clinical diagnosis. Meaning something you see with your eyes."

Allds said she's grateful to be alive and offers this advice: