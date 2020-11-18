Digital Divide: Schools working to connect students

St. Louis Park Public Schools gave out more than 200 internet hot spots to students and families in need.

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A Twin Cities-area school district is fighting against the digital divide, working to connect every student to their classroom.

Nathan Tangen is the digital learning coordinator for St. Louis Park Public Schools, where students were given iPads, laptops and internet hot spots if access in their home is lacking.

Tangen acknowledged there is a digital divide within the district, and said they're working tirelessly to ensure each student has a device and connectivity to the internet.

Back in March, the district made sure families that needed internet hot spots received one. In total, St. Louis Park Schools gave out 220 hot spots to students in need.