Minneapolis-based Sequeerity offers 'security with compassion'

MINNEAPOLIS — Kimmy Hull believes conversation and kindness go a long way when it comes to safety. She is the founder and co-owner of Sequeerity.

"Security with compassion," Hull said, describing her Minneapolis-based business.

"Our mission statement is basically to create safer spaces and we want to do that through building community relationships — build the trust back up," Hull said. "After George Floyd, and the uprising and all this happened, those same communities were like, 'You know what? You're queer. You do security. You're a person of color. Will you watch over us?' And it's like, 'I got you, absolutely!'"

"We're making sure the kids are allowed to be kids, you know?" Sequeerity Co-Owner Sam Koshiol-Wright said, talking with an attendee of the Pillsbury Elementary Summer Festival on June 2.

Koshiol-Wright and Hull worked security at the event and explained their business is growing.

"Last year, we doubled what we were doing the year before. This year, we've doubled... last year," Hull said.

Hull and her team also teach Minnesota permit-to-carry classes. But, on the job, Sequeerity staff do not carry firearms.

"The only thing we'll carry is a flashlight because it's a great self-defense tool. But, yeah, we don't wear anything, that's going to be intimidating to people," Hull said.

In September 2022, Hull was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She explained friends, family and strangers came together to raise around $25,000 for her surgery and recovery.

"Just the outpouring of love and support from people I didn't even really know, that was so amazing," Hull said. "Which re-lit my passion to wanting to give more to other people. Because, if all these people are doing this for me, I've got to pass it on. I got to show that same kind of love."

