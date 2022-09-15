Sever's Annual Fall Festival kicks off Saturday

The Fall Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 17th – Oct. 30th.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The 26th annual Sever's Fall Festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 in Shakopee. This year their famous corn maze is harvest-themed.

As with every year, the corn maze will feature signs with facts about this year's theme. The signs will educate visitors about harvest season, and the family says it's an opportunity for people to learn about the role of agriculture in the state of Minnesota.

New this year is their giant slide, purchased from the Ohio State Fair. Standing at 55 feet, it's twice as high as the previous slide. It's also nearly three times as long and has ten lanes for riders, instead of three.

Okay so today has been the most FUN MORNING EVER!!!! @kare11 @SeversFallFest kicks off Sept 17! pic.twitter.com/UBrtlfzgG5 — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) September 15, 2022

Tickets are $19 (+tax) online, and $23 (+tax) at the gate. Groups 25+ and seniors ages 65+ cost $15 (+tax) when purchased online.

