Sunrisers60: Sever's Holiday Light Show is bigger and brighter

Check out the 2,000,000 twinkling lights synched with your favorite holiday songs!

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Twinkle, twinkle little stars, penguins, and trees galore.

Sever's Holiday Lights are glowing brightly in Shakopee.

This winter show takes a lot of help to set up: 1,000 hours of work, to be exact. It also need a lot of extension cords. More than 13,000 feet of them are powering the display.

But the results are incredible; 2 million lights synchronized to holiday tunes. And unlike regular light strands, these are all high-efficiency LED bulbs that have an 18-year life.

So, no searching around for that elusive burned-out bulb to get the lights shining again.

If you're not impressed yet, just think about how big this show is.

It spans 21 acres, which you can conveniently drive-thru.

Also new this year, a 200-foot synchronized tunnel and a giant drive-thru curtain that's more than 35 feet tall.

That's like two of Bemidji's Paul Bunyan statues stacked on top of each other.

On Fridays and Saturdays, you might just catch a fire dancer or Saint Nick paying a visit.

And be sure to bundle up! This tour also includes a stop at a Selfie Park, with a handful of lit installations to snap your perfect pose.

November 26th – January 2nd

Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m- 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Sever's Festival Grounds

3121 150th St. W.

Shakopee, MN 55379

Sundays-Thursdays - $25 per vehicle

(1-7 passengers or $40 per vehicle with 8+ passengers)

Friday and Saturday - $35 per vehicle

(1-7 passengers or $50 per vehicle with 8+ passengers)

Holiday Week (Dec. 16-Dec. 25th) - $35 per vehicle

(1-7 passengers or $50 per vehicle with 8+ passengers)

*Tickets are offered in timeslots

Sunday - Thursday 5-9 p.m. (Time slots: -6 p.m., 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m., 8-9 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday (Time slots: 5-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m., 8-9 p.m., 9-10 p.m.)

Holiday Week: Thursday, Dec.16th - Saturday, Dec. 25th