Signs and songs of spring birds

MINNESOTA, USA — In these troubling times we have a great opportunity to reconnect with nature in our own backyards as spring birds return and start singing.
Sven Sundgaard talked with Sharon Stiteler, AKA 'Bird Chick' who tells us what look and listen for.
If you're out and about, here are some free resources for identifying a bird you may not have seen before: the Cornell labs have an app called Merlin, and the SEEK app was created from a collaboration between the California Academy of Sciences and The National Geographic Society.