Slice Pizzeria in Minneapolis rebounds from fire, reopens

The Black-owned restaurant is ready to show what they have to offer to the Twin Cities community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Slice Pizza in Minneapolis is reopening its doors! It's hard to miss the red building that sits right on East Hennepin Avenue.

"We kind of went through ideas and kind of thought about what would be sort of easy, but also something that we really were into," said owner Hosie Thurmond.

And who isn't into pizza? When Slice originally opened back at the beginning of October, people flocked to grab a bite. Most days, the line wrapped around the building.

But that all changed two weeks ago when a fire temporarily shut the pizzeria down.

Hosie Thurmond and his business partner Adam Kado went to work to get repairs rolling, but to their surprise, the community stepped up in a major way. A GoFundMe raised nearly $25,000.

"The support that we've received was unbelievable," said owner Adam Kado. "It really made us feel at home in this community."

Now, Slice is back with a vengeance, ready to serve up hot, gooey pizza. This time, with a side of music and games.

As a new Black-owned business in the area, Thurmond says it feels like they're continuing to bring change not just to Minneapolis, but Minnesota as a whole.

"It's kind of really uncharted territory for myself and even people coming from our background, so you know it feels really good just to be doing well," said Thurmond.

You may be thinking Minneapolis already has a lot of pizza shops. But as Thurmond mentions, you'd be hard pressed to find one that serves up your favorite pizza by the slice.

The reopening starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 519 East Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.