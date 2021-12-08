Local startup creates insurance company for your shoes

The Minnesota Twins and Techstars are teaming up to bring diverse startups to the Twin Cities. One of those startups is SoleSafe, an insurance company for shoes.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We all have insurance for our homes, our cars, ourselves. But have you ever thought about insuring your shoes?

Phil Terrill, founder; and CEO of SoleSafe, says there's a need for this kind of insurance. And he knows what he's talking about when it comes to shoes.

"I actually started collecting shoes when I was born, and ever since then, I've been buying, selling, trading, collecting sneakers," he said.

SoleSafe is the first to market with insurance coverage specifically designed; for sneakers.

"To be the first of anything is great, but I'm more excited about being the first to do it right," said Terrill.

The startup is a part of the Minnesota Twins and Techstars' new accelerator program.

The concept is pretty simple.

You go on the SoleSafe app, search your shoe, select your size, type in the condition of the shoe, and your zip code. Then Solesafe recommends the perfect coverage for you. You take a couple of photos of your shoe for authentication purposes, and then you're done.

Insurance covers theft, water damage, mold, and even coffee spills.

For Moh Habib, owner of Studiiyo23 in Minneapolis, this insurance is long overdue.

"It's been proven that the footwear industry is a billion-dollar industry, and they're traded now sometimes like stocks," Habib said.

Studiiyo23 is working with SoleSafe to be the first retailer to offer the insurance.