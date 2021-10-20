Popular spot Soul Bowl opens restaurant in Richfield

The Minneapolis favorite is coming south of the cities to bring soul food classics to Richfield.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — Minneapolis is known for good eats, and Soul Bowl in the North Loop is no exception.

Fans of the popular restaurant rave about the food having the perfect twist.

"One of those things would be using Chinese 5 Spice in the candied yams sauce. That may not be something that's traditional for people, but flavor-wise it makes perfect sense and tastes amazing," said owner Gerard Klass.

Klass says serving the Minneapolis community for the past two years has been a treat, but fans of their soul food come from all over the metro. That's why they've expanded and set up shop in Richfield.

"We know it can be a trek, and some people don't like to deal with the hustle and bustle of downtown," said Klass.

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this new restaurant is mostly takeout, catering to people who want soul food on the go.

The build-your-own menu lets you choose any item to create a custom bowl with a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.

While the new location is great, Klass says expanding is about more than another location on the map. It's about keeping the tradition alive, too.

"There's less and less people cooking those family recipes. So, to be able to share that, and make sure soul food continues to live on is super important to me."