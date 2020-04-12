'Sounds Like Home': A free, virtual music festival where the artists still get paid

On this week's Gig List, the Current's fourth 'Sounds Like Home' music festival plays on Saturday and Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — This weekend, why not treat yourself to a free virtual music festival, knowing that the local artists will still get paid?

The Current’s Sounds Like Home IV festival is two days long, Saturday, December 5 and Sunday December 6.

So many artists are struggling to get any paid gigs right now, but The Current said performing artists will be paid through the Legacy Amendment Arts and Cultural Fund. The list of performances include Monica LaPlante, Lupin, and Muja Messiah.

You can check out the performances on The Current’s YouTube channel or Facebook Page.

Here's the full lineup:

Saturday, Dec. 5

8 p.m. Monica LaPlante

9 p.m. Tina Schlieske

Sunday, Dec. 6

12 p.m. Freaque