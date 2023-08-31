St. Paul Public Schools update public safety protocols after stabbing death of student

The updates come six months after the stabbing death of a student at Harding High School.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Public Schools is kicking off the new school year with updated safety protocols.

The updates come six months after the stabbing death of a student at Harding High School. The district said it got input from nearly 9,000 parents, students and staff to create the new safety procedures.

High schools will now use digital hall passes to better monitor students leaving class and the length of time that they're gone. Students who arrive late will have to check in at a digital kiosk to receive a tardy.

Every high school will have up to three school support liaisons, while middle and elementary schools will have at least one.

Other aspects of the district's safety plan include having staffed calming spaces at 30 buildings for students to utilize when feeling overwhelmed or stressed and clearer language for safety incidents that align with the Standard Response Protocol.

St. Paul schools currently do not have school resource officers. The district ended its contract with the St. Paul Police Department in 2020, months after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Several law enforcement agencies have also pulled their school resource officers (SROs) from othejr metro area schools. In Anoka County, five schools will be without SROs that were previously stationed in their buildings.

The agencies announced these changes in the wake of a new Minnesotan law that prohibits the use of certain physical holds on students.

