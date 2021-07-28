Overseas uncertainty has more Americans choosing a 'staycation'

The strict curfews, mask mandates and other travel restrictions have people staying closer to home this summer.

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the pandemic, but it’s domestic travel where the post-pandemic boom is happening, and staycations are more popular than ever.

Digital nomad and travel writer Christopher Elliot points to the fact that many countries have strict curfews and mask mandates, travel restrictions and that attractions aren’t fully open as reasons Americans are staying closer to home this summer.

“People have always been attracted to staycations because of the value proposition. It’s just cheaper to stay home and explore,” Elliot said.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s been all smiles and smooth travels. Between canceled flights, high hotel prices and a rental car shortage, Elliot says this is one of the angriest summers for travel that he’s seen in a long, long time. He said Americans are longing for the ease of pre-pandemic travel.

“There’s so much uncertainty right now in travel. People are still trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The rise in staycations began as a way to deal with the stresses of the pandemic, and now a high percentage of Americans are re-visiting the idea for a late-summer vacation.

August is traditionally the busiest time for summer vacations, but Elliot predicts we’ll see some interesting trends with a rise in the Delta COVID variant. “We might see a lot of cancellations, we might see vacations turning into staycations, we’re definitely going to see some cancellations to places like Europe.”

For now, a staycation-style getaway might be exactly what wanderlust-filled travelers need to get through the rest of the pandemic. Experts say a quick get-away reduces stress and causes less anxiety than longer trips, which is an overall plus for mental health.