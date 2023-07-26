Freezing your bed sheets: Here are some of TikTok's trending 'hacks' to stay cool

During the hottest days of the summer, some people are taking to social media to share their creative ways to beat the heat.

MINNEAPOLIS — We all know that staying hydrated and blasting the AC are good ways to stay cool this summer. Another sensible idea is to draw your curtains or shades. But some TikTok users are sharing a few unconventional ways to beat the heat. Here are some of the ideas populating social media.

Place a bowl of ice water under a fan

This trick just takes a few minutes. As long as you have a fan, just fill a bowl or pot with ice and let the air of a fan blow over it. The fan will circulate the cool air.

Freeze your cotton bed sheets

Some TikTok users place their sheets in the freezer for just 30 minutes, while other videos suggest keeping them in there overnight.

Those who have tried it out say it's the perfect way to enter slumberland without breaking a sweat.

Place your wrists under cool water

Your wrists are considered pulse points, meaning they're an area on your body where blood vessels are close to the skin. Because of this, you can run cool water over your wrists to cool down. In fact, research suggests cooling wrists ahead of a run in the heat will improve performance.

