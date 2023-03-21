Staying in town over spring break? Check out these family-friendly activities

You don't have to take a flight over spring break to keep your kids entertained.

MINNEAPOLIS — If your family is at home over spring break, it can be challenging to find new things to do to keep the kids entertained.

Here are three ideas for fun places to go in the Twin Cities, which won't break the bank:

1. The PlayPark at Edinborough Park in Edina.

The PlayPark is a large indoor play area. They have different spaces, including one with small trikes and scooters. They also have a separate play place for kids under four.

Daily admission is $9 dollars per child. The adults who come with them are free. Address and hours can be viewed here.

The MiniSota Play Cafe in Maple Grove offers something for kids and their parents!

It's designed like a miniature city. It even has a Lake MiniTonka.

Parents will love the attached café, where they can grab coffee and even set up a laptop and work while watching their kids play nearby.

Admission is $12.50 for kids under 9. Four bucks for older kids and adults.

Hours and address are available on their website.

3. Dolphins at the Minnesota Zoo.

The dolphins can be seen at the zoo for the next few months.

They're here temporarily while their permanent home in Chicago undergoes renovations.

During their stay in Minnesota, there are demonstration shows twice a day: at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Demonstrations are included with admission, but tickets for the demonstrations must be reserved because seating is limited.