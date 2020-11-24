Stressed as we get into the holidays in a pandemic? Here are ways to cope

Research show everyone's stress levels go up this time of year.

MINNEAPOLIS — A pandemic. Fighting racial injustice. A tumultuous election season. And we're well into the holiday season.

Dr. Michelle Sherman with the University of Minnesota's Family Medicine and Community Health department said she has seen stress manifest in different ways this year.

"Some people are having a hard time sleeping, some people are more irritable or crabby, especially if they’ve had preexisting for example depression or anxiety, we’ve certainly seen an increase in use of substance use perhaps of smoking or not making healthy eating habits," Dr. Sherman said.

Dr. Sherman said the holiday stress ranges the gamut of concerns including an increasing rate of domestic or child abuse. She said there are ways to recognize you're hitting those moments of tension.

Increasing isolation, like going days without having contact with others, spending a lot of time in bed and an increased use of social media are all warning signs.

"Spending a lot of time scrolling and just getting lost in the world at times of fairly polarizing discussions that can happen, that can increase your stress," Dr. Sherman said.

Now that you know some signs to look for, what do you do about it?

"My biggest message is number one, don’t go through this by yourself," Dr. Sherman said. She said it's going to be a long, cold, and dark winter in Minnesota cold, so reach out.

Dr. Sherman says that could be to your natural support systems like family, friends, maybe members of your church. She said that could lead to professional help, too, which many therapists are doing virtually right now.

Secondly, Dr. Sherman said get your body moving, even if it's just a brisk walk.

"We know that some of the best treatment for depression and anxiety involve physical activity and so exercise is one of the best thing," Sherman said.

Dr. Sherman said there are a ton of free yoga or aerobics classes online. She said make a commitment and a plan and invite some friends to join you.