Students craft heartwarming video after school year cut short

After senior year ended abruptly, one student rallied the class of 2020 to pay tribute to their teachers.

NEW RICHMOND, Wisconsin — About 6-weeks ago, students had their school year’s end abruptly with the COVID-19 outbreak. Teachers and students were instantly separated, which didn’t sit well with either side, especially seniors who wouldn't be returning after the 2020 academic year.

Enter New Richmond High student Shelby DesJardin. With the school year done for good, she rallied her senior peers to create a special message for school staff.

It took some legwork. First, she had to contact the class, get them to record a short message and then once she had them all, it was time to edit.

As Shelby put the video together, she felt it needed some music to fully express how the students felt. Picking a song was tough, but she finally settled on 'See You Again' featuring Charlie Puth, “That one specifically kind of stood out. I was listening to the lyrics a little bit more and it says, ‘that we are going to kind of be leaving and I’ll see you again one day and I’ll tell you all about it.’ And as seniors we’re leaving and we’re going out on this whole new thing and obviously someday we’re probably going to see some of these teachers and we’re probably going to tell them all about how amazing this journey has been.”

The song made the student's emotional tribute complete. Music plays as photos of students and teachers scroll by in a time before social distancing. A little bit of a thank you for the last four years to show the students appreciation for their teachers, “I really took that time for granted with them like being in that classroom that you dreaded going to every single day and then it was taken away and then you’re like, I really wish I could be in that classroom with that teacher.”

When Ag Teacher Rachel Sauvola saw the video, the tears started rolling, “It should have come with a Kleenex warning.”

English teacher Deena Zauft was equally moved. “It was really neat to see the kids think about their teachers and want to do something for us, so that was special. I was just delighted, I was so surprised, I was just really impressed, and it just made my day.”

The reaction was a little more than Shelby anticipated, “It made me happy that they enjoyed it and I was kind of expecting the whole crying reaction but then I started to feel bad, I didn’t want them balling all the way through it.”