Suddenly Clean Shoe Cleaning born from Brooklyn Park student's love for sneakers

It's 2020. You're a senior in high school stuck at home, bored out of your mind. What do you do? Create a shoe cleaning business like Keegan Walten did.

"I'm a huge sneaker head," said Keegan. "I have been since I was like 14 years old... so I own probably 200 to 300 pairs of shoes."

It's no secret that Keegan LOVES shoes.

"Some people say it's an addiction... I go with it's a lifestyle," Keegan said.

This shoe aficionado was trying to find a way to turn his passion for shoes into profits.

"I had the idea during COVID times and then middle of my freshman year in college I thought I could really make this a thing," Keegan said and his business was born.

"I run Suddenly Clean Shoe Cleaning," Keegan said. "What I do is pretty much in the name is… I clean people's shoes."

Yup! If your snazzy sneaks are soiled, all you have to do is ship them off to Keegan and they'll come back like new.

"So say you wanted your shoes waterproof? I can do that or you want the undersoles completely cleaned and like new… I can do that too," Keegan said.

After a lot of trial and error, Keegan found the right cleaning solution which he's keeping a secret.

The South Dakota State University junior is majoring in business economics and entrepreneurial studies. A fitting degree for his budding business.

"I was told once that you don't know how something's going to go unless you throw yourself into it," Keegan said. "There is never the right time to start a business or there's never the right time to go out and do what you want to do, so that's what pushed me to go and start it."

Shoe cleaning starts at $22 and the entire process takes about two weeks.

Keegan says he is hoping this will become his full time sustainable business after college.

