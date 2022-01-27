'Summer House' star launches 'Loverboy' drink in Minnesota

A new low-cal sparkling hard tea just hit the market here in Minnesota, and if you are a fan of Bravo and watch "Summer House," you've probably heard of "Loverboy."

MINNEAPOLIS — A new low-cal sparkling hard tea just hit the market here in Minnesota, and if you are a fan of BRAVO and watch the reality TV show "Summer House," you probably will know exactly what we're talking about!

"Minnesota, we are super psyched because it is a great state.... Luke is from there, you guys kind of embody a lot of the 'better for you lifestyle,'" said entrepreneur and realty TV star Kyle Cooke.

He chats one-on-one with KARE's Alicia Lewis about his "Loverboy" hard tea launch in Minnesota, and gives her a behind the scenes look into life as a reality star.