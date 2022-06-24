Summer travel tips for parents from the KARE 11 Sunrisers

Keeping everyone happy and entertained on a trip can be tough, but here's some advice from parents to make the journey as much fun as the destination.

MINNEAPOLIS — Many of us are eager to hit the road planning summer vacations for the entire family.

Some newbie parents out there may feel clueless on what to pack and prepare for because kids come with a lot of baggage... literally.

KARE 11's Alicia Lewis reached out to YOU, our Sunrisers, who have been through the headaches that come with traveling with your kids for some much needed advice.

She got hundreds of comments and she narrowed it down to her top 5 favorite tips:

Hit up the dollar store for cheap distractions

Soren says, "Hit up the dollar store for cheap toys. Introduce them one at a time, and when they get bored, give them a new one. Cheap and effective."

Others added that if those toys get lost, it's not the end of the world.

2. Splurge for a home rental

A lot of our viewers, like Scott, said having everyone in one room is a challenge. If you can, skip the hotels all together and look for an Airbnb or a VRBO rental. They may cost a bit more, but will help.

3. If you are in a hotel, try to create a quiet space for younger kids

Andi says, "Put the pack-n-play near the closet area, pack a tension rod and a blackout curtain to create a partition and place a sound machine near to keep them separated from distractions in the room."

4. Pack light!

Daniel says you can actually call ahead to the hotel and ask if you can have the things that you don't want to haul with you delivered to the hotel, or ready to pick up when you arrive at your destination.

5. Have snacks and LOTS of them

Matt says, "Have ALL OF THE SNACKS" and keep the kids busy on the iPad with movies downloaded is a great distraction for both road trips and plane rides.

