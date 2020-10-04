Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 10

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

As health care workers take care of COVID-19 patients, small businesses are helping take care of those on the front lines. More than a dozen local snack companies have formed the "MN Hero Snack Pack" campaign. It was inspired by Dr. Erica Kuhlmann at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, where health care workers are exclusively treating COVID-19 patients. Thumbs Cookies and other local snack companies donated more than $5,000 worth of goods to Bethesda Hospital. It then grew into something much larger. The donations help to fuel the companies during an economic down time, and their snacks help to support doctors and nurses.

The coronavirus pandemic has many thinking more about the meaning of life and death. These thoughts are perhaps amplified for Christians right now, as they celebrate Holy Week and Easter Sunday. According to the Bible, the days in between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday commemorate significant events, including the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. With Stay-at-Home or similar orders in effect across the globe, churches are re-calibrating their Holy Week and Easter Sunday celebrations. For many, a popular approach has been to produce a video of the service and stream it online. But many small to medium-sized churches were not ready to go online, and have scrambled to assemble tech that allows them to broadcast services.