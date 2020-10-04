Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 10

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — 'MN Hero Snack Pack' helps feed those on the front lines
As health care workers take care of COVID-19 patients, small businesses are helping take care of those on the front lines. More than a dozen local snack companies have formed the "MN Hero Snack Pack" campaign. It was inspired by Dr. Erica Kuhlmann at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, where health care workers are exclusively treating COVID-19 patients. Thumbs Cookies and other local snack companies donated more than $5,000 worth of goods to Bethesda Hospital. It then grew into something much larger. The donations help to fuel the companies during an economic down time, and their snacks help to support doctors and nurses.
The coronavirus pandemic has many thinking more about the meaning of life and death. These thoughts are perhaps amplified for Christians right now, as they celebrate Holy Week and Easter Sunday. According to the Bible, the days in between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday commemorate significant events, including the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. With Stay-at-Home or similar orders in effect across the globe, churches are re-calibrating their Holy Week and Easter Sunday celebrations. For many, a popular approach has been to produce a video of the service and stream it online. But many small to medium-sized churches were not ready to go online, and have scrambled to assemble tech that allows them to broadcast services.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, suspends payments for all federally held student loans until Sept. 30, 2020. Interest rates on all federal student loans have also been reduced to zero until Sept. 30, 2020. But what if you don't have federal loans, or your student loans don't qualify? If you took out a private loan to pay for school your loan is not included in the CARES Act. Additionally, certain types of Federal Family Education Loans, or FFEL, do not qualify because they are held by commercial banks. Shannon Doyle, Program Manager of Partnerships and Financial Education for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, says if you have a private loan or FFEL loan the first thing you should do is call your lender. You may qualify for a hardship plan.