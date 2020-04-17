Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 17

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

Minnesota's Stay at Home order has been in effect since March 25, with businesses deemed non-essential shuttered since March 16. Across Minnesota and around the country, people are protesting state orders requiring them to stay home. One of these protests is planned for today at the governor's mansion in St. Paul. The Facebook event "Liberate Minnesota" has more than 550 RSVPs as of Friday morning. Planned to begin at noon on Friday, the event asks people to bring protest signs and to maintain a distance that you are comfortable with. In a social post, the group says, "Minnesota citizens now is the time to demand Governor Walz and our state legislators end this lock down! Thousands of lives are being destroyed right now. It is not the governor's place to restrict free movement of Minnesota citizens! Gov. Walz you work for the citizens of this state!" These protests come as the president, lawmakers and governors determine who will make the final decision on when states can reopen.

Curtis Olstad of Greenfield was a salt of the earth, honest Minnesotan. The kind of man his daughter Audra Etzel said wouldn't keep something that didn't belong to him. On Wednesday, Audra and her brother happened to check the bank account they use for their father's estate, and that's when they noticed a $1200 deposit from the IRS - a stimulus check - directed to their father, who died 12 months ago. Headlines from across the country show that Curtis Olstad is far from the only dead person to receive a stimulus payment from the federal government. But what are family members of dead stimulus recipients supposed to do? Steve Warren, CPA, MBT, and senior manager at Schechter Dokken Kanter CPAs in the Twin Cities, says it's possible the beneficiaries of the person's estate will get to keep the funds. Warren said it appears lawmakers didn't anticipate this problem and did not include a so-called "clawback provision." But Warren warned that Congress could still amend the law to try to get the payments made to dead people back.