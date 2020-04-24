Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 24

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

The news out of the governor’s office on Wednesday – an executive order extending distance learning for the rest of the school year – came as no surprise to Mark Westpfahl and his students at Capitol Hill Magnet School in St. Paul. They’ve dealt with these less-than-ideal circumstances since March. At the same time, the official decision to shut down physical learning inside school buildings came as a somewhat of a gut punch. Teachers must now prepare for several more weeks of e-learning, which can be a great fall-back thanks to modern technology but can’t fully replace a classroom setting. Westpfahl is looking forward to a three-day period in early May – outlined specifically in the executive order – that will allow staff to plan for the remainder of the school year. In a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Walz – a former teacher and coach himself – empathized with both teachers and students, particularly the Class of 2020 that will miss graduation ceremonies, proms and spring activities. He also noted that the circumstances of distance learning can have an adverse effect on some families, which is why his executive order directed schools to “support communities disproportionately impacted” by e-learning.

During this great time of need, non-profits are also feeling a financial pinch. But Firefighters for Healing are stepping up to help other heroes in the fight against the coronavirus. The non-profit typically focuses on helping children with burn injuries, first responders and their families, but now they're adding doctors and nurses on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 to their list. Jake LaFerriere, a former Minneapolis firefighter and FF4H founder, says his organization is donating $10,000 dollars to the Hennepin Heroes Fund, a new non-profit helping healthcare workers on the front lines. Money from the Hennepin Heroes Fund will provide healthcare workers more personal protection equipment, food, technology and supplies, as well as mental and spiritual care.