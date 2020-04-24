Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 24

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Students, teachers grapple with school closure extension
The news out of the governor’s office on Wednesday – an executive order extending distance learning for the rest of the school year – came as no surprise to Mark Westpfahl and his students at Capitol Hill Magnet School in St. Paul. They’ve dealt with these less-than-ideal circumstances since March. At the same time, the official decision to shut down physical learning inside school buildings came as a somewhat of a gut punch. Teachers must now prepare for several more weeks of e-learning, which can be a great fall-back thanks to modern technology but can’t fully replace a classroom setting. Westpfahl is looking forward to a three-day period in early May – outlined specifically in the executive order – that will allow staff to plan for the remainder of the school year. In a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Walz – a former teacher and coach himself – empathized with both teachers and students, particularly the Class of 2020 that will miss graduation ceremonies, proms and spring activities. He also noted that the circumstances of distance learning can have an adverse effect on some families, which is why his executive order directed schools to “support communities disproportionately impacted” by e-learning.
During this great time of need, non-profits are also feeling a financial pinch. But Firefighters for Healing are stepping up to help other heroes in the fight against the coronavirus. The non-profit typically focuses on helping children with burn injuries, first responders and their families, but now they're adding doctors and nurses on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 to their list. Jake LaFerriere, a former Minneapolis firefighter and FF4H founder, says his organization is donating $10,000 dollars to the Hennepin Heroes Fund, a new non-profit helping healthcare workers on the front lines. Money from the Hennepin Heroes Fund will provide healthcare workers more personal protection equipment, food, technology and supplies, as well as mental and spiritual care.
The state of Minnesota is opening the door for some businesses to reopen as soon as Monday, as long as they don't deal directly with customers. According to the state, those eligible to reopen Monday include non-critical industrial, manufacturing and office-based businesses or non-profits as long as they don't have "customer-facing operations." That's roughly 20,000 more businesses that could soon open, getting anywhere from 80,000-100,000 more Minnesotans back to work. Steve Grove, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development ,said that this is not an order to go back to work, but a measure allowing businesses to reopen as long ass they meet certain guidelines. Those guidelines include: allowing employees to telework when possible, performing daily health screenings for employees who come into work, and creating a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that follows state, CDC and OSHA guidelines.