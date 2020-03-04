Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, April 3

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

Every day more and more people infected with the novel coronavirus are recovering, but because of a testing shortage many of them still have no idea they had the virus. By next week, the Mayo Clinic hopes to begin changing that with the help of a blood test that will help determine who has recovered and might have immunity. For weeks now state leaders have warned that confirmed cases of coronavirus represent just a fraction of what is really out there. Tests are still severely limited by shortages in everything from cotton swabs to the reagent chemicals that labs need to process samples. But there is growing hope that a blood antibody test will soon help Minnesota play catch-up.

Summer will look a little different this year around the City of Minneapolis. City officials announced on Thursday that, in response to the coronavirus, it will not be opening its outdoor water facilities, which includes beaches, wading pools, water parks and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool. "The level of public congregation that takes place at aquatic facilities and the level of staff required to operate these facilities will make it impossible to open and manage these facilities safely this summer," said the city in the statement. The city said parks and trails will remain open along with parkways, playgrounds, athletic fields, golf courses and dog parks, but certain settings that aren't conducive to social distancing will remain closed.