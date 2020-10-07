Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, July 10

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

A man in his 20s was killed early Friday morning following another violent night in Minneapolis. Police say the victim was one of nine people shot in the city Thursday night into Friday morning. The first report of a gunshot victim came in to police at 6:53 p.m. on Thursday. A 17-year-old boy was outside in the area of 25th Ave. North and Lyndale Ave. North. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital, and his condition is unknown. Police say hours later, around 8:25 p.m., two men in their 20s were shot at the East Phillips Park basketball court, near 24th St. East and Cedar Ave. South. Police believe the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Both victims were taken to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries. Park Police are investigating this incident. Just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 21st Ave. North and 6th St. North. A press release reports that shots were called in a short distance from the scene. Police found a man in his 40s with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The next calls came into police in quick succession. Within 35 minutes, police were called to three different locations in Minneapolis.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a tornado Wednesday. The man has been identified as 30-year-old Seth Nelson from Battle Lake. Two tornadoes touched down in the county, creating a six to nine mile path of damage, according Otter Tail County officials. The first tornado was reported at 5:08 p.m., six miles south of Dalton. The second tornado was reported at 5:11 p.m., also six miles south of Dalton and half a mile from I-94, in Grant County, traveling northwest, officials said. Nelson was working in a repair shop with his coworker, Nate Erickson, when the tornado hit. Erickson said he and Nate were watching the funnel cloud, taking videos. Then the tornado hit the ground and started heading for the two men. Erickson and Nelson took cover in the shop. Erickson went underneath a tractor, holding on to what he thinks was the drawbar. Erickson says the tornado pushed the tractor all the way to the back of the shop, with him hanging underneath. When it passed and Erickson got out from under it, the shop was gone.