Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, July 3

Here's what you need to know heading into Friday.

This Fourth of July weekend is shaping up to be a busy one with people itching to get outside. With how hot it's going to be this weekend, beaches and pools will be hopping, and with capacity limits it might be tough to get in at certain spots. Parks and trails will also be busy, but maybe the busiest of all might be state parks as campsites fill up fast. According to the DNR's camp site reservation tool, statewide there are 75 state parks. Only 13 state parks still have campsites available this weekend, and not very many. Of the roughly 5,000 campsites across the state, only 113 sites are still available this weekend, as of Thursday afternoon. The DNR says state parks will be mostly the same this year. You might see more signs urging social distancing and masks, and at some campsites you might not have things like bathrooms or showers.

A standoff involving a man and two children inside a Hastings mobile home ended early Friday morning. A KARE 11 photographer was at the scene when law enforcement entered a home at the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park around 2:30 a.m. A man was seen being loaded into an ambulance, and at least one child was carried off by an officer. Hastings Police are expected to release more information later today. After evacuating the mobile home park Thursday, Hastings police negotiated for several hours with the man, who was barricaded with two children. The City of Hastings posted on its Facebook page yesterday afternoon that people should avoid the area of the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park just south of 31st Street and Millard Avenue due to the "barricaded individual." SWAT and negotiators were on scene overnight trying to talk the man out of a home