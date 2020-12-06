Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, June 12

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — COVID-19 'wave pattern' appears to continue with rise in MN cases after decline
After a short downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Minnesota saw its second day in a row of increased positive tests. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 453 new cases on Thursday, and 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 29,316 and the total number of deaths to 1,249. Nine hundred ninety-four of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The downward trend and then upward spike in cases is in line with a "wave pattern" that MDH has identified in recent weeks. When MDH reported Wednesday's case increase, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said on a daily briefing call, "It does kind of continue that pattern that we've talked about before of a number of days of decline several times now, followed by an uptick for a day or two, back up into higher case numbers, so that is continuing here." Those 453 new cases were identified out of a batch of 12,071 tests performed on June 10. The number of tests completed statewide since the pandemic began is now at 381,841.
For those who feign surprise that Minnesota could be capable of a George Floyd moment – don’t. It’s in our DNA. An ugly example of the worst of us dates back exactly a century to Duluth. One hundred years ago, on June 15, 1920, an angry mob broke into the city jail and dragged out three young black circus workers, accused with flimsy evidence, of raping a white woman. On a streetlight pole, the mob lynched Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie. Lynching had mostly been associated with southern states. Certainly, this couldn’t happen in enlightened Minnesota, people thought at the time. Yet no one can deny the images: in 2020, the knee on George Floyd’s neck. And, in 1920, the lynching. A black and white photo of the lynching’s aftermath was reproduced and sold as postcards. In it, the bodies of two of the victims still hang on the streetlight, with a third lifeless on the ground. They are surrounded by a crowd of posing white men in clothes one might wear for a night on the town.
Okay parents. What are you doing with your kids this summer? Some daycare centers and camps are still closed or maybe you just don't feel comfortable sending them there yet. Either way, it's creating a summer scramble. Steph Anderson has three kiddos, and she and her husband both work, but with summer plans out the window, now what? If this all sounds familiar, well then you must be a parent. Some daycare centers and camps have reopened, but not everyone is on board with jumping back in just yet. That's left a care giving hole that has some parents scrambling, cobbling together coverage to try and keep kids home. And some parents, of course, still work outside of the home, or don't have an option for other care. So, Steph says, it’s all relative, and important to remember that.