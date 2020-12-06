Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, June 12

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

After a short downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, Minnesota saw its second day in a row of increased positive tests. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 453 new cases on Thursday, and 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state to 29,316 and the total number of deaths to 1,249. Nine hundred ninety-four of those deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The downward trend and then upward spike in cases is in line with a "wave pattern" that MDH has identified in recent weeks. When MDH reported Wednesday's case increase, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said on a daily briefing call, "It does kind of continue that pattern that we've talked about before of a number of days of decline several times now, followed by an uptick for a day or two, back up into higher case numbers, so that is continuing here." Those 453 new cases were identified out of a batch of 12,071 tests performed on June 10. The number of tests completed statewide since the pandemic began is now at 381,841.

For those who feign surprise that Minnesota could be capable of a George Floyd moment – don’t. It’s in our DNA. An ugly example of the worst of us dates back exactly a century to Duluth. One hundred years ago, on June 15, 1920, an angry mob broke into the city jail and dragged out three young black circus workers, accused with flimsy evidence, of raping a white woman. On a streetlight pole, the mob lynched Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie. Lynching had mostly been associated with southern states. Certainly, this couldn’t happen in enlightened Minnesota, people thought at the time. Yet no one can deny the images: in 2020, the knee on George Floyd’s neck. And, in 1920, the lynching. A black and white photo of the lynching’s aftermath was reproduced and sold as postcards. In it, the bodies of two of the victims still hang on the streetlight, with a third lifeless on the ground. They are surrounded by a crowd of posing white men in clothes one might wear for a night on the town.