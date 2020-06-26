Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, June 26, 2020

Here's what you need to know heading into Friday.

The toppling of the 1931 Christopher Columbus statue sparked a search for new ways for citizens to formally object to monuments on the Minnesota Capitol grounds. That was the main topic Thursday when the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board, or CAAP Board, met for the first time since June 10 when protesters used ropes to pull the bronze likeness of Columbus off its pedestal. There is a set procedure for lodging complaints about the displays found inside the 1904 architectural marvel, but no real avenue for people to pursue an orderly removal of art outdoors. The statue is currently being stored in an undisclosed, secure location. The state has received inquiries from people of Italian-American heritage who want to buy it from the Minnesota Historical Society, but that wouldn't happen until the CAAP Board makes a final decision about what to do with the monument.

Terry Willis is on quite the journey. He's walking 1,000 miles from Huntsville, Alabama to Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. "When I walk, I’m at peace and I didn’t know that I was going to be used to inspire others across the country," Terry says. Terry says he's calling for change, justice and equality - and hopes that his walk can help us all remember what we have in common. "We are all human beings. Just treat me the way you want to be treated. Treat me like your fellow American, because that’s what I am. I’m a human being. Nothing more. Nothing less." Terry is also raising money along the way and hopes to use it to create a nonprofit aimed at teaching skills to people re-entering society after serving time in jail. So far nearly $29,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page. He plans to end his walk July 4th at the spot where George Floyd died in Minneapolis.