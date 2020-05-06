Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, June 5

Here's what you need to know heading into Friday.

To memorialize is to remember, but the memorial service for George Floyd was as much about what's to come. “This is the time,” Rev. Al Sharpton said in an energized 27-minute eulogy. “We gonna keep going until we change the whole system of justice.” Sharpton held up Floyd – who died with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck - as the catalyst for long-needed change. Inside the sanctuary at North Central University, celebrities Ludicrous and Kevin Hart joined civil rights stalwarts Rev. Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III. On the political side, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith sat behind Governor Tim Walz. Pre-service, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter planted a fist on Floyd's golden casket, a minute after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey took a knee, one hand on the casket, his shoulder’s trembling. Outside, several hundred others listened on speakers. Hoping to seize the moment, Sharpton called for a new March on Washington to push for a federal act like those passed during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. As the service neared its end, attendees stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time the officer's knee was on Floyd's neck.

Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop and Deli has been evicted from the Midtown Global Market after racist social media posts from the CEO's daughter resurfaced. Holy Land CEO, Majdi Wadi, explained in a Facebook post that he had learned on Thursday that a staffer had "posted racial slurs onto social media prior to beginning employment with us." He went on to identify that employee as his own daughter. Just a few hours later, Midtown Global Market announced that it would be "exercising its rights as landlord to immediately close the Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop & Deli and terminate their lease." The eviction from the Midtown Global Market does not impact Holy Land's flagship location on Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis.