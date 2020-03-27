Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, March 27

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — First Minnesota hospital dedicated to coronavirus response
Minnesota’s first hospital set up specifically to battle the coronavirus opened its doors to COVID-19 patients on Thursday, completing a transition that began just a week ago. Just a week ago, Bethesda was a long-term acute care hospital with no ICU rooms. By Thursday, M Health created 35 ICU rooms, outfitted with special window units that helped provide negative pressure. The rooms have ventilators, bedside monitors and special ventilation systems. In all, M Health Fairview says Bethesda will be able to take up to 90 COVID-19 patients from its hospitals across the state.
Cook County Commissioners have unanimously approved a travel advisory requesting seasonal or second homeowners stay in their permanent homes. It may seem surprising, considering more than half of the homes there are seasonal. What makes it even more noteworthy is that Jim Boyd, the executive director of Cook County's Chamber of Commerce, and many others on the North Shore, are asking visitors and part-time residents to stay away for now. Cook County's action follow other counties in Wisconsin, such as Sawyer and Barron, in issuing travel advisories. It's all in an effort to keep people who live year-around in cabin country safe and healthy. Cook County leaders are also asking people who may have already made it to their seasonal homes to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.
One of the most common questions KARE has received since Gov. Tim Walz issued his "Stay at Home" order is: "Am I considered an essential worker?" The executive order, which goes into effect for two weeks starting Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m., lays out the reasons people are allowed to leave their homes. Things like going to the grocery store, taking care of a friend, getting medication, or getting outdoor exercise are OK. Everyone is ordered to work from home if possible. Only "critical workers" are allowed to leave their homes for work. What's included under critical work? State officials actually say 78% of jobs qualify.