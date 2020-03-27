Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, March 27

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — First Minnesota hospital dedicated to coronavirus response

Minnesota’s first hospital set up specifically to battle the coronavirus opened its doors to COVID-19 patients on Thursday, completing a transition that began just a week ago. Just a week ago, Bethesda was a long-term acute care hospital with no ICU rooms. By Thursday, M Health created 35 ICU rooms, outfitted with special window units that helped provide negative pressure. The rooms have ventilators, bedside monitors and special ventilation systems. In all, M Health Fairview says Bethesda will be able to take up to 90 COVID-19 patients from its hospitals across the state.

Cook County Commissioners have unanimously approved a travel advisory requesting seasonal or second homeowners stay in their permanent homes. It may seem surprising, considering more than half of the homes there are seasonal. What makes it even more noteworthy is that Jim Boyd, the executive director of Cook County's Chamber of Commerce, and many others on the North Shore, are asking visitors and part-time residents to stay away for now. Cook County's action follow other counties in Wisconsin, such as Sawyer and Barron, in issuing travel advisories. It's all in an effort to keep people who live year-around in cabin country safe and healthy. Cook County leaders are also asking people who may have already made it to their seasonal homes to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days.