Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, May 1

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

The popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant, Bachelor Farmer, and adjoining Marvel Bar will be shutting down for good amid the coronavirus pandemic. The businesses have been closed since Governor Tim Walz ordered all Minnesota restaurants to close in March. Co-owner Eric Dayton posted a message on the restaurant’s website saying that they did not see a viable path forward. The restaurant and bar have been a gathering spot in the North Loop for nearly nine years. Gov. Walz announced Thursday that the closure of dine-in services at Minnesota restaurants and bars will be extended until at least May 18.

Children's Minnesota has a tentative agreement to furlough 181 nurses as a result of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a source with the hospital. Details about the furlough agreement have not yet been determined. The furloughs come as many hospitals continue to struggle financially due to a decrease in hospital visits not related to COVID-19 and a freeze on elective procedures. In March, Gov. Tim Walz signed an order to temporarily postpone all non-essential surgeries and reduce in-person visits in an effort to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). Children's Minnesota has already implemented furloughs or pay cuts for other workers. The nurse's union will vote on the plan Friday. On Thursday, Walz said he hopes to revisit the ban on elective surgeries in the coming days, and that his office is looking for public input through the state website.