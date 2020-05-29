Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, May 29

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

Governor Walz announced that he will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday to address the state's response to ongoing violence and riots in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The announcement comes as businesses and homes continued to burn Thursday night and Friday morning. Just after 10:30 p.m., a crowd stormed the building housing the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct, setting it on fire. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a press conference just after 1 a.m. to address the continued unrest across the city. Frey said rioting posed an imminent threat to the safety of the officers and staffers within MPD's Third Precinct, forcing him to make the decision to evacuate the compound.

Amid the chaos of burning and looting along Lake Street Wednesday night a man with a fatal gunshot wound was found on the sidewalk outside Cadillac Pawn and Jewelry. A short time later police arrested a 57-year-old Wisconsin man who is listed in city records as the owner of that south Minneapolis store. As of Thursday evening the man was still being held in Hennepin County Jail with charges pending. The shooting led many to ask if store owners are justified shooting looters and other intruders during a riot or break-in. In short, Minnesota law says you can't use deadly force to protect property, but you can defend yourself if they're being threatened with bodily harm.