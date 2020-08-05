Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, May 8

Everything you need to know heading into your Friday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Three teens arrested after viral video shows one kicking woman in head

By now, a video featuring three teens attacking a woman has gone viral. What seems like a duplicate video, taken from one social media channel to another features text that reads, "So sad: an Asian woman minding her business is harassed and violently kicked in the face by two teens." The video shows one of the teens kicking the woman before it ends. Metro Transit Police spokesperson Howie Padilla said they first heard about the incident from Text for Safety, but were made aware via social media as well. Padilla said it didn't take his investigators long to find out the incident occurred early Monday morning at the Dale Street light rail station in St. Paul. He said thanks to the surveillance equipment on Metro Transit stations and vehicles, they were able to track down the suspects. Within 24 hours, officers had clear images of the suspects, and within 36 hours police had two 15-year-olds and 14-year-old in custody.

At DH Custom Rods and Tackle along Lake Minnetonka, it is business as usual before another fishing opener. Dustin Hafner says he's actually busier than previous years, despite the ongoing pandemic. Coronavirus won't cancel this Minnesota tradition, but the virus can give a different feel in some way. For 21 years, Kurt Erickson with Erickson Guide Services on Lake Minnetonka has been taking people out during the opener. Now, for the first time, he can't. Kurt has already had to cancel about a dozen bookings, but says he could still operate by limiting people on his boat, sanitizing, wearing masks, and keeping a distance. He signed a petition calling on the state to allow guides and charters, but worries his business on Lake Minnetonka will take an even greater hit if travelers don't come to Minnesota later this summer.