Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, April 13

Fewer than a thousand people live in Buffalo Center, Iowa. On March 31, all of them seemed to be on the same road. Rachel Rolling describes the moment as very 'Field of Dreams.' Her fiancé, Troy Kettwick, remains in United Hospital in St. Paul after three weeks, two of those being kept alive by a ventilator as COVID-19 attacked his lungs. On Friday, March 20, Troy came home from his recruiting job for an IT company more tired than usual. Rachel says he had flu-like symptoms, no chest pain and no coughing. Then his fever spiked Monday, and by Tuesday it hadn’t come down. She took Troy to urgent care, then to United Hospital where his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator in intensive care. Meanwhile, in Troy's hometown of Buffalo Center, IA, neighbors paraded in their cars around Troy's parents and grandmother in a show of community support.

What if you could go to a dance party in your own driveway with full mobile entertainment provided? That’s what a local company is doing, but the owner is finding they’re giving out much more than just a party. Joe Masek is the owner of Impact Entertainment, a company that uses a unique entertainment truck to provide DJ and MC services. Masek was getting ready last weekend for what was going to be the most unique kind of booking they’ve ever had. He says within 15 minutes, all his neighbors were coming down the cul-de-sac, spreading out and dancing harder that Masek had ever seen before. Adults and kiddos in their 'at-home' clothes, moving and grooving in public. Masek, who goes by DJ Lemonhead, and his buddies knew the F-350 turned souped up DJ booth was just sitting in the driveway, so why not bring it to others for a social-distancing-driveway-dance party?