Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, April 20

Amid a pandemic, Minneapolis police announced an apparent end to another scourge. On Sunday, Mayor Jacob Frey joined police in announcing an arrest in a series of sexual assaults dating back years, saying that the city is safer after an extraordinary amount of work by law enforcement. Police say the serial rapist committed his crimes primarily in the Marcy Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods near the University of Minnesota, starting five years ago. Police say the 34-year-old male suspect was arrested on Friday at his home in Anoka County. In keeping with KARE 11 policy, we are not naming him because he has not been charged. Charges could happen as soon as Monday. The arrest comes five weeks after police released sketches of the suspect and pleaded for tips from the public. MPD Deputy Chief of Investigations Erick Fors thanked the community for numerous tips, but said diligent investigative work gave investigators their break.

Icehouse, the restaurant and music venue in Minneapolis, made the tough decision to layoff almost all of it's staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're hoping you might be able to help some of those workers by enjoying a night of music through an online benefit concert. Parag Shah is the founder of Vēmos, who is helping to put on Bridge the Gap. He said while some workers might qualify for unemployment, they likely need more help. The Bridge the Gap Benefit Concert is a live-streamed concert, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $11. Shah said the idea is one ticket pays for one hour of work for displaced industry workers. Ticket proceeds will be donated to The North Stands to help those workers. Shah said the bands will be filtering into Icehouse, but the venue is taking the COVID-19 precautions seriously. Shah said no band or artists will be in the same area of the building if they're there at the same time and, said they will be heavily sanitizing in between sets.