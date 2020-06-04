Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, April 6

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

Governor Tim Walz delivered his second State of the State address from the governor’s residence Sunday evening. Walz spoke to Minnesotans about the forthcoming days as the state battles COVID-19, describing them as a reality harder and colder than a Minnesota winter. Walz outlined some of the steps the state is taking to combat coronavirus, including increasing hospital capacity, increasing testing and adding ventilators when needed. Walz highlighted that Minnesotans are "not only preparing— but leading the way." He mentioned how companies and health care providers have been "stepping up to the plate," and how every Minnesotan is doing an important job by staying at home.

Monday morning more than 35,000 Minneapolis Public School students will log online for their first day of "distance learning." Many districts started their distance learning programs last week. St Paul Public Schools are also starting their distance learning today. The superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, Ed Graff, says one of the biggest challenges the district faces is the almost 16,000 students that do not have access to a Chromebook or iPad to use for lessons. That's almost half the student body. Ahead of Monday, the district sent families a survey about their access to technology, and then formulated a weekly plan. Last week , the district delivered devices to families who didn't have any at home. This week, MPS buses will deliver learning packets to those who may have missed their device delivery date, or missed the survey all together, but still need a device.