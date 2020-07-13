Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, July 13

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Police incident closes Mendota Bridge

The Mendota Bridge and a portion of surrounding highways are closed because of a police incident. Roads closed shortly after 5 a.m. Monday on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights, including the bridge between Highway 5 and Highway 13. Highway 55 is also closed between Highway 13 and Highway 62. Police have not said how long the closures will be in place.

Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday another special legislative session, scheduled to begin Monday, July 13. According to a press release from the governor's office, the special session is being called to address police reform and accountability, and to tackle a bonding bill. During this session Walz will also extend Minnesota's peacetime emergency order by 30 days. Governor Walz said he is asking Republicans and Democrats to work together on helping Minnesotans to "rebuild and recover" from the last few months. The last special session was called a few weeks after George Floyd's death, but lawmakers on both sides failed to reach an agreement on policing. The two sides also failed to agree on a bonding bill that would allow borrowing for public construction projects.