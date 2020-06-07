Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, July 6

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Pregnant woman shot, killed in south Minneapolis
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating what could be the city's 29th homicide of the year. According to Officer Garrett Parten, officers were called to the area of East 37th Street and Elliot Avenue Sunday at around 9:15 p.m. On scene, officers say they found a pregnant woman shot, and bystanders performing first aid. Officer Parten said the woman was taken to HCMC, the baby was delivered, and the woman died. Officers do not have further information on the child. Investigators believe the woman was shot while in a vehicle. There was another reported shooting in the area, and MPD said it's investigating whether or not the cases are related.
Today state safety officials and the mother of Philando Castile will make an announcement on updated language to the Minnesota Driver's Manual, four years after Castile's death. Philando's mother, Valerie, has advocated for changes in the Driver's Manual since her son was fatally shot by Falcon Heights Police during a traffic stop in 2016. He was legally carrying a licensed firearm when he was killed. She is expected to join the Department of Public Safety at a press conference announcing the changes Monday at 1:15 p.m. Guidance for how a driver should behave during a traffic stop already exists in the Minnesota Driver's Manual, but new language will give further details for what a driver should and should not do during a traffic stop when a firearm is in the vehicle.
Lois Riess is behind bars in Minnesota, awaiting a hearing on charges that she murdered her husband. Riess arrived in the state Friday and is being held at the Steele County Jail. She was transferred to Minnesota from a Florida prison, where she is serving a life sentence for the murder of a woman there. Last December, Riess pleaded guilty in a Florida courtroom to shooting and killing Pamela Hutchinson in 2018. Police say Riess wanted to steal Hutchinson's identity. That murder happened in April of 2018 while Riess was on the run and was wanted in the shooting death of her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Riess was eventually arrested in Texas. No word yet on when she'll have her first hearing in Minnesota.