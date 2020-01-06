Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, June 1

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

Sunday night was peaceful compared to the last several evenings in the Twin Cities, but still hundreds of people were arrested for protesting outside after curfew. According to Minnesota's Department of Corrections Commissioner, about 250 people were arrested in a group near the Bobby and Steve's Auto World off Washington Avenue and I-35W after the 8 p.m. curfew. Video shows police using tear gas. Earlier Sunday thousands of people gathered for a peaceful demonstration and march. The group started at U.S. Bank Stadium and walked down I-35W, calling for justice for George Floyd. Many said they didn't care about the curfew or being arrested because seeking justice and changing the system is more important to them, saying that people should not go home and sob in the dark. Governor Walz said in a press conference Sunday night that the "vast majority" of Minnesotans were abiding by the 8 p.m. curfew, but that cutoff time was meant to help law enforcement distinguish between peaceful protesters and those there for other reasons.

The driver of a semi truck who drove into a large group of protesters on a closed-down I-35W during a peaceful protest for George Floyd Sunday evening has been arrested. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. A witness said he saw the truck "barreling down, blaring its horn" without appearing to have any intention of stopping, as protesters gathered peacefully on Interstate 35W. Another protest attendee, Sam Ndely, says he always believed in miracles but Sunday, while kneeling and praying, he said he witnessed one. He was attending the No Bail rally in honor of George Floyd when a man driving a tanker truck crashed into the crowd. He said it was a terrifying moment, but that the protest was peaceful up until that moment.