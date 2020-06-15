Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, June 15

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

Since the protests and riots that followed the death of George Floyd, at least seven Minneapolis police officers have resigned or retired early. KARE 11 News has learned several others could soon follow after interviewing a current MPD officer with many years of experience who believes by the end of the summer, he and some of his closest coworkers will also leave the department. Because he was not authorized to speak to the media, we agreed to conceal his identity. The officer said he and others condemn what happened to George Floyd, although he believes former officer Derek Chauvin’s case should play out in the court system. He said they also feel let down by their leadership during the riots that followed and when protesters overtook and burned the 3rd Precinct. He said the rank and file officers did not receive a clear direction of the plan each day, includingtheir rules of engagement. He feels everyone above the rank of lieutenant failed the people of Minneapolis and the police department. Protesters have criticized police for using tear gas and rubber bullets. The officer says their commanders weren't giving them direction. For officers like the one we spoke to, he says the current climate and leadership makes leaving MPD more enticing option.

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a St. Cloud police officer was shot in the hand while making an arrest. St. Cloud Police say that just after midnight, officers were trying to stop and detain an 18-year-old man. He ran, and police caught him in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South. Police say the man resisted arrest, and during a struggle with officers the suspect produced a handgun and fired it once. The arresting officer was struck in the hand. In a press release, police say that officers did not return fire and subdued the suspect, taking him into custody. Both the suspect and the officer whose hand was shot were taken to the hospital. Police say the suspect had non-life threatening injuries "consistent with a laceration." Both the suspect and officer are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. Posts on social media Monday morning speculated about the severity of the injuries of both the police officer and suspect involved in the incident. NBC News reporter Kurt Chirbas says St. Cloud police confirmed rumors that the shooting was fatal are not true.