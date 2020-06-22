Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, June 22

Everything you need to know heading into your Monday.

Minneapolis Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in north Minneapolis. According to John Elder, Public Information Officer for the department, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 30th and Knox Ave. N around 8:09 p.m. At the scene, officers found the young victim without a pulse. First responders began CPR and were able to get a pulse going, but the victim eventually died after being taken to North Memorial Hospital. A preliminary investigation determined there was a group of people driving around, when someone fired shots into the car. The 17-year-old victim, who was inside the vehicle, was hit, according to Elder. Police believe that the other people inside the car drove to the area of 30th and James Ave., dumped the victim out of the car, and drove away. At this time, police do not have information on who called 911, or if the shooting was targeted. Investigators are still working to determine where the shooting actually happened.

For a year, Jason DeShaw trained for Grandma’s Marathon. The cancellation of the due to COVID-19 did not end his quest. On Saturday, the associate pastor at Redeemer Lutheran Church ran his marathon by way of 39 laps through his neighborhood. Along Jason’s route, his neighbors lined the streets with cowbells and stoked voices. In Forrest Gump fashion, a crowd behind Jason grew as the miles ticked off. As many as a dozen runners joined his race as the morning commenced. Jason’s calves were burning, but on the sidelines, laughter ruled the day. By the time Jason reached the halfway point, tears had also made an appearance as his wife Karen says she could hear her neighbors cheering and yelling.