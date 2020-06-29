Sunrise Snapshot: Monday, June 29

Here's what you need to know heading into Monday.

The four former Minneapolis Police officers involved in the death of George Floyd last month will appear in Hennepin County Court Monday afternoon. Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video with his knee in George Floyd's neck, is charged with second-degree murder, in addition to third-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are all charged with aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder. Kueng and Lane are both of out jail on bond. All four officers had filed a motion to get cameras in the courtroom throughout the entire legal proceedings, including the trial. A judge denied the request for cameras to be in room during procedural hearings, which includes today's court appearance, but did not rule on whether cameras will be allowed during the trial. Monday's probably cause hearing will begin at 12:15 p.m.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo announced updates to the Minneapolis Police Department's policies regarding body-worn cameras and reporting critical incidents Sunday. The new policies, which were driven by Arradondo and approved by Frey, prohibit officers in critical incidents from reviewing body camera footage prior to completing their initial police reports. According to a news release, the updates are designed to "better capture officers’ perceptions and factors believed to exist at the time an officer acted." It's the first of a series of new public safety policy reforms. Another change included would prohibit officers involved in or witness to a critical incident from speaking with police union officials at the crime scene. They can still confer after returning to police headquarters.